Regulatory News:

Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for February 2018.

Cash trading

In February 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €9,141 million, up +29.4% compared to February 2017 and up +17.6% from the previous month. On 6 February 2018, Euronext daily volume reached a new record for the year, at €16,848 million, representing the 11th most active day since 2010.

The average daily transaction value on ETFs order book1 was €419 million, up +66.7% compared to February 2017 and up +46.6% from the previous month. At the end of February 2018, 803 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 804 at the end of December 2017.

Derivatives trading

In February 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 638,880 contracts, up +11.4% compared to February 2017 and up +13.8% compared to the previous month. In detail,

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 269,082 contracts, up +15.5% compared to February 2017 and up +34.7% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 315,270 contracts, up +11.7% compared to February 2017 and up +0.6% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 54,528 contracts, down -5.9% compared to February 2017 and up +13.6% from the previous month.

At the end of February 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 598,207 contracts (+18.1% compared to the end of February 2017) and the open interest was up at 17,954,447 contracts (+20.2% compared to the end of February 2017).

FX spot trading

The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $21,113 million, up +27.3% compared to February 2017 and up +1.6% from the previous month.

Listings

In February 2018, Euronext welcomed the listing of Dutch Star Companies ONE in Amsterdam a special purpose acquisition company which raised €55 million. In addition, €4.4 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €2.3 billion in follow-on equity.

1 From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue-impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €457 million, down -14.9% compared to February 2017.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end February 2018, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.

This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.

2018, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Feb-18 Jan-18 Feb-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 20 22 20 42 42 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Feb-18 Jan-18 Change MOM Feb-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 44 910 438 41 703 998 7.7% 35 762 950 25.6% 86 614 436 71 587 058 21.0% ADV Cash Market 1 2 245 522 1 895 636 18.5% 1 788 148 25.6% 2 062 248 1 704 454 21.0% TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted) Eur million Feb-18 Jan-18 Change MOM Feb-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total Cash Market 1 182 830.4 171 015.6 6.9% 141 301.1 29.4% 353 846.0 283 369.1 24.9% ADV Cash Market 1 9 141.5 7 773.4 17.6% 7 065.1 29.4% 8 424.9 6 746.9 24.9% LISTINGS Number of Issuers Feb-18 Jan-18 Change MOM Feb-17 Change YOY December 2017 Change EURONEXT 2 1 243 1 252 -0.7% 1 293 -3.9% 1255 -1.0% SMEs 703 705 -0.3% 742 -5.3% 723 -2.8% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Feb-18 Jan-18 Change MOM Feb-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Nb New Listings 1 0 3 1 4 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 55 0 81 -31.3% 55 81 -31.3% of which Money Raised New Listings 55 0 79 -29.8% 55 79 -29.8% Follow-ons on Equities 2 333 1 704 36.9% 1 621 43.9% 4 037 5 058 -20.2% Corporate Bonds 3 4 430 3 483 27.2% 2 535 74.7% 7 913 5 306 49.1% Financials Bonds 4 810 19 876 -75.8% 7 176 -33.0% 24 685 29 552 -16.5% Public/SemiPublic Bonds 3 330 5 448 -38.9% 6 190 -46.2% 8 778 12 239 -28.3% Others 1 342 18 434 -92.7% 5 305 -74.7% 19 776 11 762 68.1% Total Money Raised 4 16 300 48 945 -66.7% 22 908 -28.8% 65 245 63 997 1.9% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Feb-18 Jan-18 Change MOM Feb-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Nb New Listings 1 0 3 1 3 Money Raised New Listings incl over allotment 55 0 81 -31.3% 55 81 -31.3% of which Money Raised New Listings 55 0 79 -29.8% 55 79 -29.8% Follow-ons on Equities 1 096 106 936.9% 1 579 -30.6% 1 201 1 686 -28.8% Corporate Bonds 3 30 0 0 30 0 Financials Bonds 10 0 0 10 0 Others 0 0 0 0 0 Total Money Raised 4 1 191 106 1027.4% 1 659 -28.2% 1 297 1 767 -26.6%

1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds

2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market

3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017. As of March 2018, some bond issuings have been reclassified, thus explaining the difference with previous published figures.

4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers

European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity Feb-18 Jan-18 Feb-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 20 22 20 42 42 Volume (in lots) Feb-18 Jan-18 Change MOM Feb-17 Change YOY Jan 2018 till Feb 2018 Jan 2017 till Feb 2017 Change YTD Equity 11 687 031 11 290 733 3,5% 10 305 929 13,4% 22 977 764 19 112 940 20,2% of which AtomX 83 946 106 802 190 748 102 560 Index 5 381 641 4 393 699 22,5% 4 658 636 15,5% 9 775 340 9 052 817 8,0% of which AtomX 53 046 14 802 67 848 27 281 Futures 3 719 068 3 008 112 23,6% 3 503 439 6,2% 6 727 180 6 975 466 -3,6% of which AtomX 53 046 14 802 67 848 27 281 Options 1 662 573 1 385 587 20,0% 1 155 197 43,9% 3 048 160 2 077 351 46,7% of which AtomX 0 0 0 0 Individual Equity 6 305 390 6 897 034 -8,6% 5 647 293 11,7% 13 202 424 10 060 123 31,2% of which AtomX 30 900 92 000 122 900 75 279 Futures 3 074 7 353 -58,2% 1 453 111,6% 10 427 28 887 -63,9% of which AtomX 0 2 000 2 000 8 000 Options 6 302 316 6 889 681 -8,5% 5 645 840 11,6% 13 191 997 10 031 236 31,5% of which AtomX 30 900 90 000 120 900 67 279 Commodity 1 090 563 1 056 350 3,2% 1 158 703 -5,9% 2 146 913 2 150 980 -0,2% Futures 1 037 045 988 105 5,0% 1 071 520 -3,2% 2 025 150 2 000 378 1,2% Options 53 518 68 245 -21,6% 87 183 -38,6% 121 763 150 602 -19,1% Other 0 0 6 098 0 13 685 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 6 098 0 13 685 Total Futures 4 759 187 4 003 570 18,9% 4 576 412 4,0% 8 762 757 9 004 731 -2,7% Total Options 8 018 407 8 343 513 -3,9% 6 894 318 16,3% 16 361 920 12 272 874 33,3% Total Euronext 12 777 594 12 347 083 3,5% 11 470 730 11,4% 25 124 677 21 277 605 18,1% ADV (in lots) Feb-18 Jan-18 Change MOM Feb-17 Change YOY Jan 2018 till Feb 2018 Jan 2017 till Feb 2017 Change YTD Equity 584 352 513 215 13,9% 515 296 13,4% 547 090 455 070 20,2% of which AtomX 4 197 4 855 4 542 Index 269 082 199 714 34,7% 232 932 15,5% 232 746 215 543 8,0% of which AtomX 2 652 673 1 615 Futures 185 953 136 732 36,0% 175 172 6,2% 160 171 166 083 -3,6% of which AtomX 2 652 673 1 615 Options 83 129 62 981 32,0% 57 760 43,9% 72 575 49 461 46,7% of which AtomX 0 0 0 Individual Equity 315 270 313 502 0,6% 282 365 11,7% 314 343 239 527 31,2% of which AtomX 1 545 4 182 2 926 Futures 154 334 -54,0% 73 111,6% 248 688 -63,9% of which AtomX 0 91 48 Options 315 116 313 167 0,6% 282 292 11,6% 314 095 238 839 31,5% of which AtomX 1 545 4 091 2 879 Commodity 54 528 48 016 13,6% 57 935 -5,9% 51 117 51 214 -0,2% Futures 51 852 44 914 15,4% 53 576 -3,2% 48 218 47 628 1,2% Options 2 676 3 102 -13,7% 4 359 -38,6% 2 899 3 586 -19,1% Other 0 0 305 0 326 Futures 0 0 0 0 0 Options 0 0 305 0 326 Total Futures 237 959 181 980 30,8% 228 821 4,0% 208 637 214 398 -2,7% Total Options 400 920 379 251 5,7% 344 716 16,3% 389 570 292 211 33,3% Total Euronext 638 880 561 231 13,8% 573 537 11,4% 598 207 506 610 18,1%

Open Interest Feb-18 Jan-18 Change MOM Feb-17 Change YOY Equity 17 369 003 16 169 673 7,4% 14 307 992 21% Index 1 369 296 1 397 386 -2,0% 1 287 488 6,4% Futures 501 926 595 820 -15,8% 604 778 -17,0% Options 867 370 801 566 8,2% 682 710 27,0% Individual Equity 15 999 707 14 772 287 8,3% 13 020 504 22,9% Futures 15 980 13 687 16,8% 8 121 96,8% Options 15 983 727 14 758 600 8,3% 13 012 383 22,8% Commodity 585 444 644 574 -9,2% 625 303 -6,4% Futures 420 861 434 501 -3,1% 437 177 -3,7% Options 164 583 210 073 -21,7% 188 126 -12,5% Other 0 0 4 245 Futures 0 0 0 Options 0 0 4 245 Total Futures 938 767 1 044 008 -10,1% 1 050 076 -10,6% Total Options 17 015 680 15 770 239 7,9% 13 887 464 22,5% Total Euronext 17 954 447 16 814 247 6,8% 14 937 540 20,2%

FastMatch Feb-18 Jan-18 Feb-17 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Nb trading days 20 22 20 42 41 Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Feb-18 Jan-18 Change MOM Feb-17 Change YOY YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Change YTD Total FastMatch Market 422 262 457 033 -7,6% 331 661 27,3% 879 296 689 121 27,6% ADV FastMatch Market 21 113 20 774 1,6% 16 583 27,3% 20 936 16 808 24,6%

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305006013/en/

Contacts:

Euronext

Media

Alice Jentink, +31 20 721 4488

mediateam@euronext.com

or

Analysts & investors

Aurélie Cohen, +33 1 70 48 24 17

ir@euronext.com