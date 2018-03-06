Regulatory News:
Euronext (Paris:ENX) (Amsterdam:ENX) (Brussels:ENX), the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for February 2018.
Cash trading
In February 2018, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €9,141 million, up +29.4% compared to February 2017 and up +17.6% from the previous month. On 6 February 2018, Euronext daily volume reached a new record for the year, at €16,848 million, representing the 11th most active day since 2010.
The average daily transaction value on ETFs order book1 was €419 million, up +66.7% compared to February 2017 and up +46.6% from the previous month. At the end of February 2018, 803 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 804 at the end of December 2017.
Derivatives trading
In February 2018, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 638,880 contracts, up +11.4% compared to February 2017 and up +13.8% compared to the previous month. In detail,
- the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 269,082 contracts, up +15.5% compared to February 2017 and up +34.7% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 315,270 contracts, up +11.7% compared to February 2017 and up +0.6% from the previous month,
- the average daily volume on commodities derivatives reached 54,528 contracts, down -5.9% compared to February 2017 and up +13.6% from the previous month.
At the end of February 2018, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 598,207 contracts (+18.1% compared to the end of February 2017) and the open interest was up at 17,954,447 contracts (+20.2% compared to the end of February 2017).
FX spot trading
The average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of FastMatch, of which Euronext owns 90% of the capital since August 2017, stood at $21,113 million, up +27.3% compared to February 2017 and up +1.6% from the previous month.
Listings
In February 2018, Euronext welcomed the listing of Dutch Star Companies ONE in Amsterdam a special purpose acquisition company which raised €55 million. In addition, €4.4 billion were raised on Euronext in corporate bonds and €2.3 billion in follow-on equity.
1 From January 2018, volumes on ETFs are only measured on order book activity due to low revenue-impact of off-book activity. Based on the previous presentation, activity is €457 million, down -14.9% compared to February 2017.
About Euronext
Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone with nearly 1,300 listed issuers worth close to €3.6 trillion in market capitalisation as of end February 2018, an unmatched blue chip franchise consisting of 24 issuers in the Morningstar Eurozone 50 Index? and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets. Its total product offering includes Equities, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM (formerly known as Alternext) and Euronext AccessTM (formerly known as the Free Market). For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).
Disclaimer
This press release is for information purposes only and is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities. This press release is provided "as is" without representation or warranty of any kind. While all reasonable care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the content, Euronext does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Euronext will not be held liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on information provided. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext.
This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is located at www.euronext.com/terms-use.
2018, Euronext N.V. All rights reserved.
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
|Feb-17
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|20
|22
|20
|42
|42
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
| Change
MOM
|Feb-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|44 910 438
|41 703 998
|7.7%
|35 762 950
|25.6%
|86 614 436
|71 587 058
|21.0%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|2 245 522
|1 895 636
|18.5%
|1 788 148
|25.6%
|2 062 248
|1 704 454
|21.0%
|TRANSACTION VALUE € million Single counted)
|Eur million
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
| Change
MOM
|Feb-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|182 830.4
|171 015.6
|6.9%
|141 301.1
|29.4%
|353 846.0
|283 369.1
|24.9%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|9 141.5
|7 773.4
|17.6%
|7 065.1
|29.4%
|8 424.9
|6 746.9
|24.9%
|LISTINGS
|Number of Issuers
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
| Change
MOM
|Feb-17
|Change YOY
|December 2017
|Change
|EURONEXT 2
|1 243
|1 252
|-0.7%
|1 293
|-3.9%
|1255
|-1.0%
|SMEs
|703
|705
|-0.3%
|742
|-5.3%
|723
|-2.8%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
| Change
MOM
|Feb-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|55
|0
|81
|-31.3%
|55
|81
|-31.3%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|55
|0
|79
|-29.8%
|55
|79
|-29.8%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|2 333
|1 704
|36.9%
|1 621
|43.9%
|4 037
|5 058
|-20.2%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|4 430
|3 483
|27.2%
|2 535
|74.7%
|7 913
|5 306
|49.1%
|Financials Bonds
|4 810
|19 876
|-75.8%
|7 176
|-33.0%
|24 685
|29 552
|-16.5%
|Public/SemiPublic Bonds
|3 330
|5 448
|-38.9%
|6 190
|-46.2%
|8 778
|12 239
|-28.3%
|Others
|1 342
|18 434
|-92.7%
|5 305
|-74.7%
|19 776
|11 762
|68.1%
|Total Money Raised 4
|16 300
|48 945
|-66.7%
|22 908
|-28.8%
|65 245
|63 997
|1.9%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
| Change
MOM
|Feb-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
| Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|55
|0
|81
|-31.3%
|55
|81
|-31.3%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|55
|0
|79
|-29.8%
|55
|79
|-29.8%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|1 096
|106
|936.9%
|1 579
|-30.6%
|1 201
|1 686
|-28.8%
|Corporate Bonds 3
|30
|0
|0
|30
|0
|Financials Bonds
|10
|0
|0
|10
|0
|Others
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Total Money Raised 4
|1 191
|106
|1027.4%
|1 659
|-28.2%
|1 297
|1 767
|-26.6%
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds
2 Euronext, Alternext and Free Market
3 Corporate bonds figures revised as from January 2017 to exclude Euronext listed financials issuers and to regroup them in a broader newly created financial bonds category. Public/Semi-Public bonds category not reported before, created as from January 2017. As of March 2018, some bond issuings have been reclassified, thus explaining the difference with previous published figures.
4 included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
|Feb-17
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|20
|22
|20
|42
|42
|Volume (in lots)
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
|Change MOM
|Feb-17
|Change YOY
|Jan 2018 till Feb 2018
|Jan 2017 till Feb 2017
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|11 687 031
|11 290 733
|3,5%
|10 305 929
|13,4%
|22 977 764
|19 112 940
|20,2%
|of which AtomX
|83 946
|106 802
|190 748
|102 560
|Index
|5 381 641
|4 393 699
|22,5%
|4 658 636
|15,5%
|9 775 340
|9 052 817
|8,0%
|of which AtomX
|53 046
|14 802
|67 848
|27 281
|Futures
|3 719 068
|3 008 112
|23,6%
|3 503 439
|6,2%
|6 727 180
|6 975 466
|-3,6%
|of which AtomX
|53 046
|14 802
|67 848
|27 281
|Options
|1 662 573
|1 385 587
|20,0%
|1 155 197
|43,9%
|3 048 160
|2 077 351
|46,7%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|6 305 390
|6 897 034
|-8,6%
|5 647 293
|11,7%
|13 202 424
|10 060 123
|31,2%
|of which AtomX
|30 900
|92 000
|122 900
|75 279
|Futures
|3 074
|7 353
|-58,2%
|1 453
|111,6%
|10 427
|28 887
|-63,9%
|of which AtomX
|0
|2 000
|2 000
|8 000
|Options
|6 302 316
|6 889 681
|-8,5%
|5 645 840
|11,6%
|13 191 997
|10 031 236
|31,5%
|of which AtomX
|30 900
|90 000
|120 900
|67 279
|Commodity
|1 090 563
|1 056 350
|3,2%
|1 158 703
|-5,9%
|2 146 913
|2 150 980
|-0,2%
|Futures
|1 037 045
|988 105
|5,0%
|1 071 520
|-3,2%
|2 025 150
|2 000 378
|1,2%
|Options
|53 518
|68 245
|-21,6%
|87 183
|-38,6%
|121 763
|150 602
|-19,1%
|Other
|0
|0
|6 098
|0
|13 685
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|6 098
|0
|13 685
|Total Futures
|4 759 187
|4 003 570
|18,9%
|4 576 412
|4,0%
|8 762 757
|9 004 731
|-2,7%
|Total Options
|8 018 407
|8 343 513
|-3,9%
|6 894 318
|16,3%
|16 361 920
|12 272 874
|33,3%
|Total Euronext
|12 777 594
|12 347 083
|3,5%
|11 470 730
|11,4%
|25 124 677
|21 277 605
|18,1%
|ADV (in lots)
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
|Change MOM
|Feb-17
|Change YOY
|Jan 2018 till Feb 2018
|Jan 2017 till Feb 2017
| Change
YTD
|Equity
|584 352
|513 215
|13,9%
|515 296
|13,4%
|547 090
|455 070
|20,2%
|of which AtomX
|4 197
|4 855
|4 542
|Index
|269 082
|199 714
|34,7%
|232 932
|15,5%
|232 746
|215 543
|8,0%
|of which AtomX
|2 652
|673
|1 615
|Futures
|185 953
|136 732
|36,0%
|175 172
|6,2%
|160 171
|166 083
|-3,6%
|of which AtomX
|2 652
|673
|1 615
|Options
|83 129
|62 981
|32,0%
|57 760
|43,9%
|72 575
|49 461
|46,7%
|of which AtomX
|0
|0
|0
|Individual Equity
|315 270
|313 502
|0,6%
|282 365
|11,7%
|314 343
|239 527
|31,2%
|of which AtomX
|1 545
|4 182
|2 926
|Futures
|154
|334
|-54,0%
|73
|111,6%
|248
|688
|-63,9%
|of which AtomX
|0
|91
|48
|Options
|315 116
|313 167
|0,6%
|282 292
|11,6%
|314 095
|238 839
|31,5%
|of which AtomX
|1 545
|4 091
|2 879
|Commodity
|54 528
|48 016
|13,6%
|57 935
|-5,9%
|51 117
|51 214
|-0,2%
|Futures
|51 852
|44 914
|15,4%
|53 576
|-3,2%
|48 218
|47 628
|1,2%
|Options
|2 676
|3 102
|-13,7%
|4 359
|-38,6%
|2 899
|3 586
|-19,1%
|Other
|0
|0
|305
|0
|326
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|305
|0
|326
|Total Futures
|237 959
|181 980
|30,8%
|228 821
|4,0%
|208 637
|214 398
|-2,7%
|Total Options
|400 920
|379 251
|5,7%
|344 716
|16,3%
|389 570
|292 211
|33,3%
|Total Euronext
|638 880
|561 231
|13,8%
|573 537
|11,4%
|598 207
|506 610
|18,1%
|Open Interest
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
|Change MOM
|Feb-17
|Change YOY
|Equity
|17 369 003
|16 169 673
|7,4%
|14 307 992
|21%
|Index
|1 369 296
|1 397 386
|-2,0%
|1 287 488
|6,4%
|Futures
|501 926
|595 820
|-15,8%
|604 778
|-17,0%
|Options
|867 370
|801 566
|8,2%
|682 710
|27,0%
|Individual Equity
|15 999 707
|14 772 287
|8,3%
|13 020 504
|22,9%
|Futures
|15 980
|13 687
|16,8%
|8 121
|96,8%
|Options
|15 983 727
|14 758 600
|8,3%
|13 012 383
|22,8%
|Commodity
|585 444
|644 574
|-9,2%
|625 303
|-6,4%
|Futures
|420 861
|434 501
|-3,1%
|437 177
|-3,7%
|Options
|164 583
|210 073
|-21,7%
|188 126
|-12,5%
|Other
|0
|0
|4 245
|Futures
|0
|0
|0
|Options
|0
|0
|4 245
|Total Futures
|938 767
|1 044 008
|-10,1%
|1 050 076
|-10,6%
|Total Options
|17 015 680
|15 770 239
|7,9%
|13 887 464
|22,5%
|Total Euronext
|17 954 447
|16 814 247
|6,8%
|14 937 540
|20,2%
|FastMatch
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
|Feb-17
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
|Nb trading days
|20
|22
|20
|42
|41
|Fastmatch Volume (in USD millions, single counted)
|Feb-18
|Jan-18
| Change
MOM
|Feb-17
|Change YOY
|YTD 2018
|YTD 2017
| Change
YTD
|Total FastMatch Market
|422 262
|457 033
|-7,6%
|331 661
|27,3%
|879 296
|689 121
|27,6%
|ADV FastMatch Market
|21 113
|20 774
|1,6%
|16 583
|27,3%
|20 936
|16 808
|24,6%
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180305006013/en/
Contacts:
Euronext
Media
Alice Jentink, +31 20 721 4488
mediateam@euronext.com
or
Analysts & investors
Aurélie Cohen, +33 1 70 48 24 17
ir@euronext.com