

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) reported that its FFO 1 or Funds From Operations for fiscal year 2017 rose 21 percent to 920.8 million euros from last year's 760.8 million euros, with FFO 1 per share improving to 1.90 euros from 1.63 euros last year.



The company increased its EPRA NAV - real estate assets without liabilities - to 21.28 billion euros from last year's 17.05 billion euros. EPRA NAV per share rose to 43.88 euros from 36.58 euros in the prior year.



At 38.49 euros, the adjusted NAV per share - excluding goodwill from acquisitions - was up by about 25 percent on the prior-year value of 30.75 euros.



The positive development in the value of the company's properties overall in the amount of around 4.2 billion euros is due primarily to portfolio optimization, extensive investment and the ongoing high demand for apartments.



The vacancy rate was 2.5 percent, compared to the prior year's 2.4 percent.



Rental income for the year grew to 1.67 billion euros from 1.54 billion euros in the prior year, with an EBITDA contribution of 102.1 million euros, compared to 57.0 million euros last year.



The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.32 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting, compared to 1.12 euros per share paid last year. This corresponds to an increase of 18 percent from 2016 and to a dividend yield of 3.5 percent based on the share price of February 28, 2018.



The company plans to build around 2,000 new apartments a year. In 2017, Vonovia initiated the construction of more than 1,000 new apartments, some of which have already been completed.



Looking ahead, Vonovia said it is very confident in its outlook for 2018. The company affirmed its outlook for FFO 1 to increase to somewhere in the range of 960 million euros to 980 million euros, or between 1.98 euros and 2.02 euros per share based on the current number of shares, not including Buwog. Vonovia will continue to make extensive investments in its real estate portfolio in 2018.



Including maintenance expenses of 360 million euros, the company plans to invest a total volume of up to 1.4 billion euros in new construction and portfolio improvement measures in the 2018 fiscal year.



Vonovia also plans to move into the new corporate headquarters in Bochum in May 2018, which consists of 1,200 modular construction elements.



