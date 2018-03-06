

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG (EVK.DE) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 adjusted EBITDA, a key earnings metric, was 2.36 billion euros, at the upper end of the forecast range of 2.2 billion euros to 2.4 billion euros. Sales grew 13 percent from last year to 14.4 billion euros.



The company said the increase in sales in 2017 was driven by organic growth and by consolidation of the specialty additives business acquired from Air Products and the Huber silica business.



Christian Kullmann, Chairman of the Executive Board, said, '2017 was a good year for Evonik. We made progress in implementing our strategy and we will continue to consistently drive it forward in 2018.'



At the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 23, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will be proposing a dividend of 1.15 euros per share.



Looking ahead, Evonik aims to grow sales and operating earnings in 2018 and expects adjusted EBITDA to be between 2.4 billion euros and 2.6 billion euros. Evonik had a good start to the year, it said.



