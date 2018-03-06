

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Levi Strauss & Co., a global leader in jeans, has ushered denim finishing into the digital era, thanks to Project F.L.X. (future-led execution), the new operating model.



Denim finishing, which creates that unique and desirable faded design elements on jeans, has traditionally been a highly manual, labor-intensive and chemical-reliant process.



But under Project F.L.X., instead of hand-finishing, lasers will be used to highlight the worn, faded design elements on denim. The finishing time for two to three pairs will be drastically reduced to just 90 seconds in the new operating model whereas it takes 1 hour for hand finishing.



Another advantage with Project F.L. X., is that it helps the Company to reduce the number of chemical formulations used in the finishing treatments of the denim jeans from thousands to a few dozen. The Company is targeting achievement of zero discharge of hazardous chemicals by 2020.



A revolutionary new imaging tool for creating 'photo-real' finished garments digitally, which cuts finishing design and development time in half is another feature of the new operating model.



'With this new model, we can deliver the authentic and iconic products we're known for in an incredibly responsive and responsible way. The advanced imaging capability is a game-changer for us, and something that has eluded our industry for years', said Liz O'Neill, senior vice president and chief supply chain officer for Levi Strauss & Co.



The Company will be launching the new digital platform over time, with a goal of being fully implemented in 2020.



