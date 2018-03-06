Elekta Signs Agreement With France's Centre de radiothérapie St Louis to Supply Monaco Treatment Planning Systems

TOULON, France, March. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials at Centre de radiothérapie Saint Louis (Toulon, France) recently chose Elekta's Monacohigh precision radiotherapy treatment planning system as the replacement system for its Pinnacle systems. The center currently has several Elekta linear accelerators and MOSAIQoncology information system.

"We made a promising choice. Elekta has shown us step-by-step how to meet our future expectations. The relationship we have established promises to have a bright future," says Patrice Budillon, referent physicist at Centre de radiothérapie."

"The latest advances in computing speed have placed Monaco among the most competitive treatment planning systems. We are deeply convinced that with the ingenuity of Monaco, we will be able to exploit our Agility multileaf collimator to its maximum performance." adds Gunther Rucka, referent physicist at Centre de radiothérapie. Utilizing biological optimization and class solution templates, Monaco helps clinicians utilize voxel-based control for fast and efficient planning. With Smart Sequencing and Segment Shape Optimization (SSO) to support High Definition Dynamic Radiosurgery (HDRS), Monaco creates high-quality plans that maximize treatment efficiency and the capability of Elekta linear accelerators.

"Monaco represents a comprehensive system to support all major types of treatment modalities and delivers confidence with the Monte Carlo algorithm," says Ranjit Pradhan, Senior Vice President Oncology Informatics Portfolio. "And beyond the features and benefits of Monaco, Elekta is proud to be a total solutions provider for Centre de radiothérapie St Louis and support their excellence in patient care."

