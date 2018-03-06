SOTI Signals Next Phase of Growth With Latest European Expansion

SOLIHULL, England, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

New West Midlands base to inspire next generation of digital natives

SOTIInc.,the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, hasexpanded itsregionalheadquarters in Solihull, West Midlands to capitalise on thecompany's booming growthand invest in the next generation ofthe digital workforce.

The move comes as part of a wider European expansion in the wake of new and evolving uses of business-critical mobility in core verticals, including retail, healthcare and field services. Fueled by the growth of the company's integrated platform, SOTI ONE, enterprises struggling to manage the chaos of connected devices, especially where mobility is critical to their business have taken stock. The SOTI ONE platform enables enterprises to maintain worker productivity, build applications faster, automate with business intelligence and manage mobile devices and IoT endpoints.

As traditional work and basic smartphone management continue to expand well beyond office environments, a new era of ubiquitous connectivity has marked SOTI's global expansion. Industry analyst, Ovum was quick to identify the value of the SOTI ONE platform and placed SOTI as a "Market Leader" in their2017-2018 Decision Matrix to select an enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution. "SOTI is broadening its capabilities by embracing a platform approach to endpoint management, of which EMM is a fundamental element."[1]

With the proliferation of intelligent endpoints surging within the enterprise, and traditional EMM market revenues predicted to nearly triple to$16.7 billion by 2021[2], SOTI's European expansion marks the company's next chapter in the region.

SOTI is expanding its UK office space from 8,000 square feet to 50,000 square feet - representing a 525% increase in the company's office footprint -continuingitsrecent growth trajectory to meet increasing industry demands.Building on a 20-year history, SOTI continues to grow globally and across EMEA, havingcelebrated its most profitable year last year, capping off 86 quarters of consecutive profitability. Revenue growth in Europe over the last three fiscal years is over 50%, with year-over-year revenue growth for the most recent fiscal year standing at 66%.

"This is an exciting time for SOTI.People areat the heart of everything we do,soinvestinginour workforce and givingtalented people the platform to innovate,is a keypriority for us,"commentedCarl Rodrigues, Founder and CEO of SOTI."Thisnew base in the West Midlands wherebusiness isgrowing faster than any other UK region[3],makes us ideally placed to respond to the market and establish a workforcefor the future."

Councillor Stuart Davis, Mayor of Solihull,said:"Thescale of investment coming into the West Midlands has rapidlygained momentum in recent years andSolihull isnowrenownedfor attracting both global and UK based companies,with SOTI being the latest example. I am delighted that SOTI has decided to take advantage of the region's growing opportunities and look forward to seeingits journey continue."

The new West Midlands basealso signalsthecompany'scommitment to nurturingthe developmentofthe local region's'digital natives'inthe months ahead.This demographic group is set to make up75% of the workforce by 2025[4],andSOTIis committedtodevelopingthis talentby building partnerships with local schools andestablishing a strong internal promotionprogramme to encourage retention and stability for local talent.

Central to this programme is employee development, where SOTI's key values and dynamic company culture come into play.SOTIconstantly encourages internal candidates to expand their knowledge and skillset through a variety of dedicated training programmes, while rewarding employees who are eager to innovate in line with the fast-moving technology industry in whichthe companyoperates.

One person who has already experienced this journey isJordan O'Connor,Manager,Sales Engineers, EMEA, at SOTI. "For a long time, I knew I wanted to pursue a career in IT, but all the jobs I came across seemed tobe located in London. However, SOTI took a chance on me andthe companyhas given me opportunitiesto engage in thebusiness and pushed me to strive for continuous improvement. Now, I get to do what I loveandalsostay close to my friends and family."

