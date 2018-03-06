Quintain and Samsung Sign First Deal to Supply Digital Appliances for Over 3,000 Homes

LONDON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading property developer Quintain and Samsung Electronics have today announced a multimillion pound deal to provide the most innovative digital appliances in the market to over 3,000 rental apartments at Wembley Park. This deal marks Samsung's first hardware subscription deal within the build to rent market. The deal has been constructed using Samsung Capital to fund the appliances as well as on-going maintenance and provides a turnkey solution on a hardware-as-a-service basis.

Quintain is delivering the UK's largest build to rent development at Wembley Park with over 5,000 homes managed by their residential management company, Tipi. The deal will see over 3,000 apartments kitted out with the latest "connected" appliances including smart fridge freezers, ovens, hobs, dishwashers and washer dryers.

Samsung is one of the world's leading companies in the digital appliance industry and the stand-out leaders in innovation. Samsung invests heavily in research and development to bring the most advanced products to market with the aim of improving the lives of its customers.

As part of the rollout, Samsung will install its state-of-the-art appliances not only in the apartments but also in the shared social spaces, which are part of Tipi's all-inclusive lifestyle offering. Samsung connected devices include Family Hub fridges, which have built-in cameras allowing residents to see exactly what is inside their fridge from their mobile phone, and track the freshness of food items.

Angus Dodd, Chief Executive of Quintain, commented:

"We are delighted to be working with Samsung who are widely known as the global industry leaders in innovation. This deal is an important step forward to creating a smart city at Wembley Park and ensuring it remains one the most connected places in London."

"Tipi is an industry leader in operating professionally managed rental homes and the deal with Samsung Electronics really makes Tipi stand head and shoulders above our competitors."

Robert King, Vice President of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, commented:

"Samsung is delighted to be a partner on this key regeneration project at Wembley Park. It identifies with our purpose of building communities, enriching experiences with technology and delighting our customers. Using Samsung Capital allows Quintain to refresh models every few years, ensuring their residents have the best, up-to-date experience at Tipi."

