Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Appointment of Additional Director

Dana Group International Investments Limited

("DANA" or the "Company")

Change of Directorate

DANA, the Dubai-based real property investment company, announces the following change in the composition of its Board of Directors. Effective today, Mr. Khaled Moh'd Ahmad Owaidat, a Master of Business Administration and highly experienced finance professional with more than 20 years' background in various business sectors, has been appointed to the Board of the Company. Mr. Khaled, aged 43, is the General Manager of Bonyan International Investment Group (Holding) LLC ("Bonyan'). Bonyan is presently the holder of 64,177,776 Class A Voting Shares of the Company which is equivalent to 25.74 percent of the issued voting rights of the Company.

DANA's directorate now comprises of Mr. Firas Baba (Chairman), Mr. Mustafa Saifuddin (CEO), Mr. Ahmad Altamimi (Independent Non-Executive), Mr. Muin El-Saleh and Mr. Khaled Owaidat.

Mohammad Firas Baba,

Director,

Dubai, 5th March 2018



This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for its content.



Enquiries:



Dana Group International Investments Ltd:

Contact: tel: +971 (0)4 430 9355; e-mail: ir@dana-investments.com; further information on Dana Group International Investments Limited is available from the Company's website: www.dana-investments.com

Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited:

Graham Atthill-Beck: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4091; mobile: +971 (0)50 856 9408/+44 (0)750 643 4107; e-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com; Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk

Brinsley Holman: tel: +44 (0)20 7464 4098; e-mail: Brinsley.Holman@kbrl.co.uk