Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20180305191816_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-05 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 3417 Unit price: 9.81568 Euro Volume: 4603 Unit price: 9.75505 Euro Volume: 449 Unit price: 9.73145 Euro Volume: 43 Unit price: 9.73000 Euro Volume: 1114 Unit price: 9.63589 Euro Volume: 2357 Unit price: 9.59218 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 11983 Volume weighted average price: 9.72825 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-05 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 110 Unit price: 9.81227 Euro Volume: 332 Unit price: 9.74337 Euro Volume: 17 Unit price: 9.72000 Euro Volume: 156 Unit price: 9.63500 Euro Volume: 134 Unit price: 9.58735 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 749 Volume weighted average price: 9.70247 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-05 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 302 Unit price: 9.81298 Euro Volume: 65 Unit price: 9.75508 Euro Volume: 83 Unit price: 9.63500 Euro Volume: 65 Unit price: 9.58400 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 515 Volume weighted average price: 9.74809 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-05 Venue: BLOCKMATCH (BLOX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 1171 Unit price: 9.82000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1171 Volume weighted average price: 9.82000 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-05 Venue: BATD Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 743 Unit price: 9.72750 Euro Volume: 4242 Unit price: 9.70000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 4985 Volume weighted average price: 9.70410 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-05 Venue: POSIT (XPOS) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 3791 Unit price: 9.73000 Euro Volume: 3613 Unit price: 9.63750 Euro Volume: 2444 Unit price: 9.58500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 9848 Volume weighted average price: 9.66008 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-05 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 34 Unit price: 9.63500 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 34 Volume weighted average price: 9.63500 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2018-03-05 Venue: CHID Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 715 Unit price: 9.70000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 715 Volume weighted average price: 9.70000 Euro