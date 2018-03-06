sprite-preloader
06.03.2018
SPECTRIS PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, March 5

Transactions in own shares

Spectris plc(theCompany)announcestodaythat it purchasedthe following number of itsordinary sharesof 5 pence eachon the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of the buyback programme announced on 5 March 2018.

Date of purchase:5 March 2018
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:13,000
Lowest price paid pershare2,604p
Highest price paid per share
2,649p
Average price paid per share2,622.0665p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Since 5 March 2018, the Company has purchased 13,000 shares at a cost (including dealing and associated costs) of £342,573.99.

Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 486864


© 2018 PR Newswire