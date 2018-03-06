SPECTRIS PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Transactions in own shares

Spectris plc(theCompany)announcestodaythat it purchasedthe following number of itsordinary sharesof 5 pence eachon the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of the buyback programme announced on 5 March 2018.

Date of purchase: 5 March 2018 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 13,000 Lowest price paid pershare 2,604p Highest price paid per share

2,649p Average price paid per share 2,622.0665p

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Since 5 March 2018, the Company has purchased 13,000 shares at a cost (including dealing and associated costs) of £342,573.99.

Rebecca Dunn

Deputy Company Secretary

01784 486864