SPECTRIS PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, March 5
Transactions in own shares
Spectris plc(theCompany)announcestodaythat it purchasedthe following number of itsordinary sharesof 5 pence eachon the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of the buyback programme announced on 5 March 2018.
|Date of purchase:
|5 March 2018
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|13,000
|Lowest price paid pershare
|2,604p
|Highest price paid per share
|2,649p
|Average price paid per share
|2,622.0665p
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Since 5 March 2018, the Company has purchased 13,000 shares at a cost (including dealing and associated costs) of £342,573.99.
Rebecca Dunn
Deputy Company Secretary
01784 486864