ProPhotonix Limited: ProPhotonix Appoints Chief Financial Officer

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2018 / ProPhotonix Limited (OTC PINK: STKR) (AIM: PPIX), a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules, with operations in Ireland and the United Kingdom, today announces the appointment of Edward Dolan as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (non-Board) with immediate effect.

Edward ("Ed") has joined the Company from AC Lordi, a private equity backed professional services firm, and has previously held positions at Nypro (a Jabil company), Yankee Candle Corporation - where he acted as Director of Accounting with responsibility for all activities of the accounting group - and 3COM Corporation, where Ed managed the corporate accounting group. Ed is a certified public accountant (CPA) and worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers, LLP earlier in his career.

Phil Feeley, who has acted as the Company's Corporate Controller and then its Chief Financial Officer for over 12 years, is retiring at the end of May, until which time he will carry out an orderly handover of his responsibilities.

Tim Losik, President and CEO of ProPhotonix, stated - "We are pleased to welcome Edward to ProPhotonix at an exciting time for the Company. Ed brings a wealth of experience and talent and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to grow our business.

"Phil has made a significant contribution to the Company over the past 12 years and, on behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his dedication and commitment to the Company and wish him the very best in his retirement."



ProPhotonix Limited, headquartered in Salem, New Hampshire, is a high technology designer and manufacturer of LED illumination systems and laser diode modules for industry leading OEMs and medical equipment companies. In addition, the Company distributes premium diodes for Ushio (formerly OCLARO), Osram, QSI, Panasonic, and Sony. The Company serves a wide range of markets including the machine vision, industrial inspection, security, and medical markets. ProPhotonix has offices and subsidiaries in the U.S., Ireland, U.K., and Europe. For more information about ProPhotonix and its innovative products, visit the Company's web site at www.prophotonix.com.

