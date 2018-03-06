

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - French technology company Thales (THLEF.PK) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 consolidated net income, Group share declined 13 percent to 822 million euros from last year's 946 million euros.



Adjusted net income, Group share was 982 million euros or 4.64 euros per share, compared to prior year's 897 million euros or 4.25 euros per share.



EBIT was 1.54 billion euros, up 14% on a reported basis and up 16% on an organic basis. EBIT margin increased 0.7 percentage points to 9.8 percent.



Sales came in at 15.795 billion euros, up 6.1% on a reported basis, and up 7.2% at constant scope and currency. The company noted that sales benefited from both a high rate of growth in emerging markets and a marked upturn in organic growth in mature markets.



New orders in 2017 amounted to 14.92 billion euros, down 10% from 2016, which was boosted by the Q3 2016 booking of the 36 Rafale fighter aircraft contract ordered by the Indian government. Order intake was down 9% on an organic basis.



The company said it has exceeded the 14 billion euros order intake target set at the start of 2017. The strong order momentum in Transport and Defence & Security enabled the Group to offset the slowdown of orders in Space.



Further, Thales said its Board of Directors decided to propose payment of a dividend of 1.75 euros per share, a rise of 9% compared to 2016.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, the company expects that sales should see an organic growth of between 4 and 5% compared to 2017 sales restated for the application of the IFRS 15 standard of 15.228 billion euros, in spite of a more moderate growth in the aerospace segment. The annual order intake is expected to be around 15.5 billion euros.



Further, Thales expects to deliver an EBIT of between 1.62 billion euros and 1.66 billion euros in 2018, representing an increase of 19% to 22% compared to 2017's restated EBIT.



Therefore, the company expects to exceed its two mid-term objectives: the average organic sales growth in the 2016-2018 period should be over 5%, and the 2018 EBIT margin should be above the top end of the range set in April 2014.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX