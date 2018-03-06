

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company') 6 March 2018 Intermediate Capital Group plc - Directorate Changes



The Board of ICG is pleased to announce the appointment of Andrew Sykes as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 21 March 2018.



Kevin Parry, Chairman of the Company, said: 'I am delighted that Andrew Sykes has joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director. He is an experienced director of UK listed companies with deep knowledge of the financial services sector. His background as a senior executive in the asset management sector will be invaluable in helping oversee the Company's continued growth.'



Contacts:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7754



NOTES TO EDITORS



Andrew Sykes has extensive experience as a non-executive director, particularly in the financial services sector. He joined the board of Smith & Williamson Holdings Limited in 2004, and was appointed non-executive chairman in September 2013. He is a non-executive director of Gulf International Bank UK Limited and a trustee of two UK charities, and served for seven years (five as Chairman) on the board of SVG Capital plc. He was formerly an executive director of Schroders plc. During his 26 years with Schroders he held a number of senior investment banking and investment management roles. He also chaired the Schroder Group's private banking businesses.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BYT1DJ1R22



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX