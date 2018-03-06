BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service

BASEL, Switzerland and BOSTON, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

BC Platforms, a pioneer in genomic data management and analytics, today announces it has launched GeneVision, a new end-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine that uses the Microsoft Genomics service which runs on Microsoft Azure. GeneVision provides end-to-end Software-as-a-Service solution from raw genome data to patient reports, implemented using Azure services. GeneVision utilizes several of BC Platforms existing pipeline technologies, and offers scalable, easy-to-use workflows for both genotyping and next-generation sequencing, data quality monitoring, and production of different patient reports for precision medicine.

Many healthcare institutes are currently shaping their genomic healthcare strategy, and designing their approach for transforming their operations from the use of individual genetic tests to larger data production and broader genetically assisted decision making on a population level. It is clear that the value of the generated genomic data in itself is of significant magnitude. It is not just the financial investments put into chemistry, instruments and laboratory work, but the utility of the data for further healthcare applications, and research.

However, this transformation is creating new challenges to healthcare providers due to the sheer enormity of the data volume and complexity. These challenges include the design and provision of most scalable and cost-effective solutions for future large-scale genome data production and quality control, scalable IT environment for genome data handling, and finding the streamlined solution for genomic result interpretation and delivery to clinician making decisions in patient care. GeneVision has been launched by BC Platforms to serve this need.

Tero Silvoa, CEO of BCPlatforms commented: "Ourtechnology is focused on using theinsight and knowledge driven from genomicstocontribute to better and more personalizedhealthcare outcomesto patients.BC Platforms' GeneVision platform,that uses the Microsoft Genomics service, which runs on Microsoft Azure, delivers accurate,actionable and secureclinical insight at the point of care."

Geralyn Miller, Director, Microsoft Genomics, commented, "GeneVision can help healthcare professionals expand the role of genomics beyond rare diseases and oncology, towards producing NGS and Genotyping data at scale and expanding its application beyond research use. We are very excited to be part of this transformation together with our partner BC Platforms, and enable the ability for customers to incorporate precision medicine practices into their organizations, at a large scale."

Both BC Platforms and Microsoft will be presenting GeneVision at the leading health information and technology conference HIMSS in Las Vegas, from March 6th-8th 2018. BC Platforms and Microsoft partner booth can be found at booth #3832.

You can experience the free trial version of GeneVision by accessing the Microsoft AppSource partner portal.

About BC Platforms

BC Platforms is a world leader in providing powerful genomic data management and analysis solutions. Our high performing genomic data management platform enables flexible data integration, secure analysis and interpretation of molecular and clinical information. The company has launched and opened a global network of biobanks, known as BCRQUEST.COM, to provide genomic and clinical cohort data for pharmaceutical and medical research and development. BC Platforms' vision is to build the world's leading analytics platform for healthcare and industry by 2020, providing access to diverse genomic and clinical data and samples from more than 5 million subjects consolidated from a global network of biobanks.

Founded in 1997 from an MIT Whitehead project spinoff, the Company has a strong scientific heritage underpinned by 20 years of working in close collaboration with a network of leading researchers, developers, manufacturers and vendors. BC Platforms has global operations with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland, research and development in Helsinki, Finland, and sales and marketing in London, Boston, and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.bcplatforms.com or follow us on Twitter @BCPlatforms.

Contact information:

Brett Villagrand

BC Platforms AG

Tel: + 1-6502558476

Brett.villagrand@bcplatforms.com

Katja Stout

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: +44-7789435990

katja@lifesciadvisors.com