Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) Signs Partnership With Chilean Food Safety and Quality Agency, ACHIPA

New partnership confirmed by the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture

GFSI and ACHIPA will collaborate to advance food safety and progress at a regional and global level

Partnership announced at the Global Food Safety Conference (GFSC) in Tokyo , 5th-8th March 2018

The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and the Chilean food safety and quality agency, ACHIPA, have confirmed a strategic partnership, focusing on piloting operational approaches on food safety culture, building food safety capacity in Chilean facilities based on the GFSI's Global Markets Programme and identifying opportunities for collaboration at a regional and global level. The agreement, confirmed by the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture, is part of GFSI's mission to build more public-private partnerships (PPPs) between companies, government regulators and intergovernmental organisations, reducing trade barriers and harmonising global food safety legislation. The partnership was announced at the Global Food Safety Conference in Tokyo, the industry's annual rendezvous to advance food safety globally.

It's the latest in a series of key announcements relating to GFSI's public-private partnership strategy. Governments have clearly observed that closer partnerships with businesses provide them with access to private sector expertise and best practices. In addition, they are able to benefit from GFSI's food safety capability-building expertise and core curriculum, which can be found in the GFSI's Global Markets Programme, a framework outlining how countries with underdeveloped food safety systems can reduce hazards in supply chains and improve market access.

Michel Leporati, Head of ACHIPIA, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement. "Deepening partnerships with food safety regulators is a critical part of advancing sustainable food safety on a global scale. In today's complex global food supply ecosystem, any one company or country in isolation cannot achieve food safety objectives. The partnership is essential for Chile".

Erich Jaeger, VP of Food Safety for Walmart Chile and Argentina and leader of the GFSI Chile team, commented, "The partnership will provide all parties with guidance through the Global Markets Programme, supporting Chilean companies with underdeveloped food safety systems and buyers, as well as helping to address food safety challenges. The agreement will also reduce hazards and enhance market access through enrolment in the GFSI's recognised certification programmes".

Mike Robach, Chairman of the GFSI Board of Directors and VP, Food Safety, at Cargill, stated, "This agreement presents an opportunity for greater alignment between private and public approaches, improved regulatory efficiencies, and trading activity and is another key milestone for delivering GFSI objective of safer food for consumers everywhere".

About the Global Food Safety Initiative

The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) brings together key actors of the food industry to collaboratively drive continuous improvement in food safety management systems around the world. With a vision of Safe food for consumers everywhere, food industry leaders created GFSI in 2000 to find collaborative solutions to collective concerns, notably to reduce food safety risks, audit duplication and costs while building trust throughout the supply chain. The GFSI community works on a volunteer basis and is composed of the world's leading food safety experts from retail, manufacturing and food service companies, as well as international organisations, governments, academia and service providers to the global food industry. GFSI is powered by The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF), a global industry network working to support Better Lives Through Better Business.

About The Consumer Goods Forum

The Consumer Goods Forum ("CGF") is a global, parity-based industry network that is driven by its members to encourage the global adoption of practices and standards that serves the consumer goods industry worldwide. It brings together the CEOs and senior management of some 400 retailers, manufacturers, service providers, and other stakeholders across 70 countries, and it reflects the diversity of the industry in geography, size, product category and format. Its member companies have combined sales of EUR 3.5 trillion and directly employ nearly 10 million people, with a further 90 million related jobs estimated along the value chain. It is governed by its Board of Directors, which comprises more than 50 manufacturer and retailer CEOs. For more information, please visit: http://www.theconsumergoodsforum.com .

