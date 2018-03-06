

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline easyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L) reported that passengers, or the number of earned seats flown, for the month of February 2018 increased 4.0 percent to 5.55 million passengers from 5.34 million passengers last year.



For the month, load factor, which stands for the number of passengers as a proportion of the number of seats available for passengers, rose 1.0 percentage point to 93.0 percent from 92.0 percent a year ago.



For the rolling 12 months ended February 2018, passengers increased 9.2 percent to 82.3 million, while load factor rose 1.6 percentage points to 93.2 percent.



