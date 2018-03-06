sprite-preloader
Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Issue of equity and total voting rights

London, March 5

6 March 2018

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

(the "Company')

Issue of equity and total voting rights

Crystal Amber Fund Limited announces that further to the announcement on 5 March 2018 of its interim results for the six months ended 31 December 2017 and the proposed issue of 125,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares') to five charities, application has been made to the London Stock Exchangefor 125,000 Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"). It is anticipated that Admission will occur on 9 March 2018.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, theissued share capital of the Company will comprise 99,124,762 Ordinary Shares. The Company holds 1,473,982 Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 97,650,780. The voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under theDisclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Christopher Waldron (Chairman)Tel: 01481 742 742
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz KirchnerTel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil LangfordTel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard BernsteinTel: 020 7478 9080

