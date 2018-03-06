Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

March 6, 2018 at 09:30 (CET +1)

Nokia appoints Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Nokia Group Leadership Team

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced the appointment of Sanjay Goel as President of Global Services and member of the Group Leadership Team (GLT) from April 1, 2018. Goel will report to Nokia President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajeev Suri. Igor Leprince, who previously held the Global Services position, will support Goel during a transition period and then leave Nokia to pursue opportunities outside the company.

"I want to thank Igor for his contributions to Nokia. I warmly welcome Sanjay to the GLT, and look forward to working together to further strengthen Global Services," said Rajeev Suri.

Goel was most recently head of Global Services Sales. He brings with him the experience of senior leadership roles in Services over the last ten years at Nokia. He has a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering with a specialization in Electronics and Communications from the Manipal Institute of Technology in India.

As a result of this change, Nokia's Group Leadership Team will, effective as of April 1, 2018, consist of the following members: Rajeev Suri, Basil Alwan, Hans-Juergen Bill, Kathrin Buvac, Ashish Chowdhary, Joerg Erlemeier, Barry French, Sanjay Goel, Bhaskar Gorti, Federico Guillén, Gregory Lee, Kristian Pullola, Marc Rouanne, Maria Varsellona and Marcus Weldon.

A photo of Sanjay Goel can be downloaded at: https://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/media-library/nokia-group-leadership-team (https://www.nokia.com/en_int/news/media-library/nokia-group-leadership-team)

Additional background on all current members of the GLT can be found at http://www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/group-leadership-team (http://www.nokia.com/en_int/investors/corporate-governance/group-leadership-team)

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Tel. +358 (0) 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

Minna Aila, Vice President, Corporate Affairs

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

It should be noted that Nokia and its businesses are exposed to various risks and uncertainties and certain statements herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, those regarding: A) expectations, plans or benefits related to changes in organizational and operational structure; B) expectations regarding restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, uses of proceeds from transactions, acquisitions and divestments and our ability to achieve the financial and operational targets set in connection with any such restructurings, investments, capital structure optimization efforts, divestments and acquisitions; and C) statements preceded by or including "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "foresee," "sees," "target," "estimate," "designed," "aim," "plans," "intends," "focus," "continue," "project," "should," "is to," "will" or similar expressions. These statements are based on management's best assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Because they involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from the results that we currently expect. Factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: 1) our ability to execute our strategy, sustain or improve the operational and financial performance of our business and correctly identify and successfully pursue business opportunities or growth; 2) general economic and market conditions and other developments in the economies where we operate; 3) our ability to achieve targeted benefits from changes in organization or management; as well as the risk factors specified on pages 67 to 85 of our 2016 annual report on Form 20-F under "Operating and financial review and prospects-Risk factors" and in our other filings or documents furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proven to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent legally required.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

