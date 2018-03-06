

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - Aggreko plc (AGK.L) reported 2017 pretax profit of 154 million pounds compared to 172 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 41.51 pence compared to 48.86 pence. Pre-exceptional profit before tax decreased to 195 million pounds from 221 million pounds. Pre-exceptional earnings per share was 53.94 pence compared to 61.95 pence.



Fiscal 2017 Group revenue was 1.73 billion pounds, up 4% excluding the impact of currency and pass-through fuel. Reported Group revenue was up 14% on the prior year, with Rental Solutions up 15% and Power Solutions Industrial and Utility up 30% and 7% respectively. Underlying Group revenue was up 4% on the prior year. Rental Solutions underlying revenue was up 9%, with solid growth in Europe and a small increase in Australia Pacific. North America saw an uplift from hurricane related work, with revenue up 10% on the prior year (4% excluding hurricanes).



The Group proposed to maintain the final dividend at 17.74 pence per share. Subject to shareholder approval, this will result in a full year dividend of 27.12 pence per ordinary share.



Chris Weston, CEO, said: 'I am pleased that we are seeing revenue growth return, with strong performances in both Rental Solutions and Power Solutions Industrial. As expected, the challenges in Power Solutions Utility held back the Group overall. We expect 2018 Group profit before tax to be in line with last year, on a constant currency basis.'



