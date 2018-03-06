Mobile Performance Marketing Platform Yeahmobi Joined the IAB Tech Lab

XI'AN, China, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile performance marketing platform Yeahmobi has announced that the company has officially joined the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)'s Tech Lab, as a member of its openRTB working group.

The IAB Tech Lab is an independent, international, research and development consortium charged with producing and helping companies implement global industry technical standards. Its goal is to congregate the industry, avoid friction and maintain the safe and secure growth of the industry.

In the recent years, IAB has been actively involved in trending industry developments. It just launched a new measurement compliance program, urging companies implementing critical industry measurement standards. It also works to battle against fraudulent traffic which harms the entire business ecosystem.

Members of the Tech Lab were grouped according to each's strength. Yeahmobi joins the OpenRTB working group, which aims to continuously update the OpenRTB protocol. The RTB protocol used by all DSP around the globe could be traced back to the work done by the group. It highly recommends technological work, and participants have to be product owners or have other technical leads.

Yeahmobi is a leading player in mobile performance marketing field. It is designated to help mobile technology companies reach global growth, acquire active users and monetize inventory. It has proprietary tech products, such as YeahTargeter and YeahDSP. YeahTargeter is a retargeting tool specifically designed for ecommerce advertisers, while YeahDSP integrates premium traffic sources, enabling real-time bidding at advertiser's side.

With the technological development achievements, Yeahmobi has proved capability to work on developing the latest OpenRTB specification, along with other group members like Amazon, Google, Twitter, FOX Networks, etc.

After joining the IAB Tech Lab, Yeahmobi will be able to closely follow the industry standard and update tech products to fit the global technological criterion.

Yeahmobi VP & Director of International Business Daisy Wu said, "Yeahmobi integrates global ad trafficand serves clients all over the world. After becoming a member of the IAB Tech Lab, we could closely keep track with the latest technology trendsand communicate with leading players in the mobile advertising and marketing industry."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650309/Yeahmobi_iab_Tech_Lab.jpg