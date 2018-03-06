

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashtead Group Plc. (AHT.L), an equipment rental company, reported that its third-quarter profit before taxation increased 24 percent to 194.3 million pounds from 171.2 million pounds last year. Earnings per share surged to 110.2 pence from 22.0 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 205.1 million pounds, compared to 178.7 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 32.2 pence, compared to 23.0 pence a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter grew 22 percent to 916.1 million pounds from 804.5 million pounds a year ago. Rental revenue increased 24 percent to 845.5 million pounds from 729.2 million pounds last year.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects full-year results will be in line with prior expectations. The company noted that while currency continued to be a headwind, it expects this to be mitigated by the strong underlying performance in North America.



Separately, Ashtead Group said that Suzanne Wood, Finance Director since July 2012, has notified the Group of her intention to spend more time in the U.S. and will be standing down as the Group's Finance Director with effect from 31 March 2018.



As part of the Group's long-term succession planning, Michael Pratt will succeed Suzanne as Group Finance Director. Michael has been Deputy Group Finance Director and Group Treasurer since 2012, having joined the Group in 2003 from PricewaterhouseCoopers.



