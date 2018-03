HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's new passenger car registrations declined in February from a year ago, figures from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



Car registrations dropped 0.7 percent to 9,106 in February, down from 9,168 in the corresponding month last year. The share of new diesel-driven passenger cars was 24.8 percent.



In February, a total of 13,539 new motor vehicles were registered, of which 10,573 were automobiles.



