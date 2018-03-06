

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the U.S. dollar climbed against its most major counterparts in pre-European deals on Tuesday.



The greenback bounced off to 1.3817 against the pound, 0.9406 against the franc and 1.2334 against the euro, from its early lows of 1.3863, 0.9386 and 1.2363, respectively.



The greenback also recovered to 1.2990 against the loonie and 0.7759 against the aussie, off its early low of 1.2962 and a multi-day low of 0.7792, respectively.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 1.35 against the pound, 0.97 against the franc, 1.22 against the euro, 1.31 against the loonie and 0.76 against the aussie.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX