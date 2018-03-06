

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bodycote plc (BOY.L) reported profit before tax of 117.0 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 91.9 million pounds, previous year. Profit to equity holders of parent increased to 97.1 million pounds from 67.0 million pounds. Earnings per share was 51.0 pence compared to 35.2 pence. Headline profit before tax increased to 121.5 million pounds from 97.0 million pounds. Headline earnings per share was 49.2 pence compared to 37.0 pence.



Bodycote reported revenue growth of 14.9% to 690.2 million pounds from 600.6 million pounds, prior year, with revenue benefiting from foreign exchange translation gain. At constant currency, revenues grew 9.6%, including a contribution of 2.9% from acquisitions completed in 2016.



The Board has recommended a final ordinary dividend of 12.1 pence, bringing the total ordinary dividend to 17.4 pence. In addition, in light of the Group's strong balance sheet and year end net cash position, the Board has recommended a special dividend of 25.0 pence. If approved by shareholders, both the final ordinary dividend and the special dividend will be paid on 1 June 2018 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 20 April 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX