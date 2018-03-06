Global Switch, a leading owner, developer and operator of large-scale, carrier and cloud neutral data centres in Europe and Asia-Pacific, today announced that its Amsterdam data centre has achieved ISO 50001:2011 certification for its energy management system.

The achievement of ISO 50001 certification is in line with Global Switch's continued drive for sustainability and energy efficiency in the design, building and operation of its data centres around the world. Under the standard, organisations have to have a measurable, data-driven energy efficiency policy in place, which acts as a catalyst for continual improvement of its energy use. Global Switch Amsterdam joins Global Switch Madrid in achieving ISO 50001, whilst all other Global Switch data centres are well advanced in achieving certification.

At Global Switch's Amsterdam data centre, the continual drive for energy efficiency has been in place since the beginning, which is reflected in considerable improvements of the Power Usage Efficiency (commonly referred to as PUE) metric over time. Stage 1 of a planned expansion to the data centre had a design PUE of 1.35, whilst subsequent stages will have a target PUE of 1.2.

"We are very pleased with achieving this latest certification for our data centre," says Johan Groeneweg, Managing Director for Global Switch Amsterdam. "For our customers, having a thorough energy management system in place is paramount. The amount of energy that our customers use, is large enough for us to make a real contribution by continuously increasing our efficiency in powering their IT equipment."

Global Switch Amsterdam is planning the second phase of the expansion to its existing data centre in Amsterdam. The first phase was pre-let to a leading international telecommunications services provider with the space having been delivered on time and to best-in-class standards. The second phase of the expansion will offer highly efficient and resilient data centre solutions attractive to a range of customers who will benefit from having direct access to the extensive ecosystems, connectivity and low latency of Global Switch Amsterdam.

The ISO 50001:2011 certification has been awarded by BSI Group and is valid until 2021. In addition to ISO 50001, Global Switch Amsterdam has certifications for: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISAE 3402 Type 2, PCI DSS, OHSAS 18001 and AMS-IX.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

About Global Switch

Global Switch is a leading owner, operator and developer of large-scale, carrier and cloud neutral, multi-customer data centres in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 1998, Global Switch has a proven business model, demonstrable track record and is the highest credit rated data centre company in the world with investment grade credit ratings from Fitch, Moody's and Standard Poor's.

Global Switch is a vital and strategic partner for customers that require secure and resilient data centre services with scalable capacity and a high level customer service. The Company's focus is on highly resilient, central, low latency, network dense locations in prime city centre locations and internet hubs close to its customers on the edge of financial and business districts.

Global Switch's data centres operate exclusively in the Tier I markets of Europe and Asia Pacific to Tier III or higher and currently total around 320,000 sq m (3,450,000 sq ft) of floor space. They are occupied by a broad range of customers, global and national, large and small including government organisations, financial institutions, enterprises, global systems integrators, telecommunication carriers, cloud and managed service providers and other hosting businesses.

For more information visit: www.globalswitch.com

