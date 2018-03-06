

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SDL plc (SDL.L), a provider of content management and language translation software and services, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax was 29.9 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 15.8 million pounds.



The company said the disposal of the Fredhopper and Social Intelligence business realised a profit on disposal of 20.6 million pounds and net cash proceeds of 22.2 million pounds.



Adjusted profit before tax from Continuing Operations was 22 million pounds, compared to 27 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 18.8 pence, compared to 26.3 pence a year ago.



Group Revenue dropped to 287.7 million pounds from 289.9 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue from continuing operations increased 7.9 percent on a reported basis and 3.2 percent at constant currency to 285.7 million pounds.



Further, the company said its Board is recommending a maintained dividend of 6.2p per share.



Looking ahead, the Board has confidence in strategy and leadership to ensure that SDL continues to progress in 2018, towards achieving our long term goals.



Adolfo Hernandez, CEO said, 'As expected, we enter 2018 with another packed agenda. We will be rolling out Helix to our Language Services business and we expect to see the benefits of productivity and margin gains in the second half of the year. .. In our technology businesses, we have a number of key launches and we will continue to make the investment required to modernise our platforms and products.'



