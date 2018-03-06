Healthcare professionals and researchers to benefit from latest integration, designed to support breakthroughs in predicting and preventing disease

AMRA, the international leader in body composition analysis, and Siemens Healthineers have announced a new agreement that will see AMRA's cloud-based, body composition analysis integrated into Siemens Healthineers Digital Ecosystem. Designed to deliver pioneering innovation whilst helping healthcare professionals deliver economic efficiencies, the partnership will be showcased at the annual Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) conference and exhibition.

Siemens Healthineers enables healthcare providers worldwide to increase value by empowering them on their journey towards digitalizing healthcare. Its Digital Ecosystem provides an open and secured environment which effectively integrates knowledge from a global and diverse network of healthcare stakeholders. To date almost 2,000 institutions from roughly 50 countries are already part of this Digital Ecosystem, continuously deriving insights based on innovative applications and services. The integration of AMRA's body composition analysis will offer users an additional layer of analytics.

AMRA is the first in the world to transform images from a 6-minute whole body MRI scan into 3D-volumetric fat and muscle measurements, enabling outstanding accuracy and precision when assessing volume and distribution of fat and muscles, as well as metabolic status. This standardized, automated method offers a precise, cost-effective way to understand our bodies far beyond what is commonly used today. AMRA's mission is to establish a new global standard in body composition analysis and confront global health challenges by enhancing the evidence base needed to predict and prevent disease.

"We are very excited to welcome AMRA to our Digital Ecosystem. The spectrum of members' data, capabilities, digital offerings and access points to the Digital Ecosystem keeps growing and allows healthcare providers worldwide to harness the power of healthcare going digital. We will generate unprecedented insights through our own offerings as well as through innovative digital health partners like AMRA. The goal is to help customers deliver value based care with better outcomes at lower costs", said Alexander Lippert, Head of Digital Ecosystem at Siemens Healthineers.

Tommy Johansson, Chief Executive Officer of AMRA, commented, "We are excited that AMRA's body composition analysis will be easily accessible through the Digital Ecosystem and to users of Siemens Healthineers MRI scanners. Through this partnership, we will be working closely with a driven and innovative team, which is digitalizing healthcare and making deeper insights available to healthcare providers globally."

Renowned for its showcasing of cutting-edge products and solutions, the HIMSS conference (5-9th March 2018) is the industry's largest educational program and exhibition, facilitating a network of over 45,000 professionals to congregate and collaborate in order to tackle the world's biggest health and technology challenges.

About Siemens Healthineers Digital Ecosystem: The Digital Ecosystem from Siemens Healthineers provides an open and secured environment for digitalizing healthcare. It effectively integrates and interconnects data and knowledge from a global and diverse network of healthcare stakeholders. Digital offerings developed by members of the Siemens Healthineers Digital Ecosystem will help to increase decision making capabilities based on data-driven insights. A dedicated store for digital offerings from Siemens Healthineers and as well its partners will allow users to quickly assess the different offerings and the use cases they serve. It supports healthcare institutions to efficiently purchase and deploy digital health offerings within their setting. For more information, visit www.siemens.com/healthineers-digital-ecosystem

About AMRA: AMRA is the first in the world to transform images from a rapid, 6-minute whole body MRI scan into precise, 3D-volumetric fat and muscle measurements. AMRA's cloud-based analysis service offers precise, automated insights that have far-reaching implications for the pharmaceutical industry, academic R&D and, soon, clinical practice. Headquartered in Sweden, AMRA was founded in 2010 as a spin-off of the Center for Medical Image Science and Visualization (CMIV), the Department of Biomedical Engineering (IMT) and the Department of Medicine and Health (IMH) at Linköping University, Sweden. For more information, visit www.amramedical.com

