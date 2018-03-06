MeaWallet Signs Contract With a Nordic Non-banking Financial Institution to Deliver Mea Token Platform and Mea Masterpass

STOCKHOLM, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MeaWallet A/S ("MeaWallet"), part of Invuo Technologies AB, has signed an agreement with a non-banking financial institution in the Nordic region for delivery of MeaWallet's technology for Mea Token Platform and Mea Masterpass, i.e. mobile contactless payments and online payments.

The solutions of Mea Token Platform configured for MDES (Mastercard digital enablement service) as well as Mea Masterpass will be delivered as managed services, integrating MeaWallet's platform with the financial institutions mobile wallet. Mea Token Platform will enable the institution's clients to perform digital contactless card payments (tap & pay) through their mobile wallet, while Mea Masterpass will enable secure and user-friendly online and web-to-app payments at any merchant that accepts Masterpass checkout.

The value of the contract will be around €650,000 over a three year period and the implementation is scheduled for the second and third quarter of 2018.



For further information, please contact:

John Longhurst, CEO, john.longhurst@invuo.com, +46 8 564 878 00



This information is such that Invuo Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at CET 08:50 on March 6, 2018.



About Invuo

Since 2001 Invuo has been providing its proprietary solutions and systems for mobile phone transactions. Invuo operates in two main business areas; mobile phone payment solutions provided through the brand MeaWallet', and distribution of e-products.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/invuo-technologies-ab/r/meawallet-signs-contract-with-a-nordic-non-banking-financial-institution-to-deliver-mea-token-platfo,c2465586

The following files are available for download: