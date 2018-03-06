

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, reported that its profit before income tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 rose to 393.3 million pounds from 347.1 million pounds last year.



Profit attributable to equity holders of the Company for the year increased to 287.4 million pounds or 176.3 pence per share from 255.0 million pounds or 156.8 pence per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per share rose to 191.6 pence from 167.7 pence in the prior year.



Revenue for the year rose to 2.77 billion pounds from 2.57 billion pounds last year.



The Board recommended a full year dividend of 71.3 pence per share, an increase of 14.3%.



The company expects to deliver good organic revenue growth performance at constant currency in 2018 with sequential progression during the year, moderate Group margin expansion and strong cash generation.



It expects Products related businesses to deliver robust organic growth, Trade related businesses to report solid organic growth performance, while the market conditions will remain challenging in our Resources related businesses in the first half of 2018 with a gradual improvement expected in the second half.



