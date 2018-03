BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Tuesday, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss consumer price data for February. Prices are expected to climb 0.6 percent annually after rising 0.7 percent in January.



Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc dropped against its major rivals.



As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.1610 against the euro, 1.3009 against the pound, 0.9411 against the U.S. dollar and 112.79 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX