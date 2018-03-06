Business Meetings and Social Celebrations Excite With Featured Villa Packages at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

From corporate team-building to the weekend birthday bash, throwing your next meeting or social celebration at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain's seaside Villas offers more than just a unique venue space, but an unforgettable picture-perfect backdrop onto the island Kingdom of Bahrain. Complemented with signature Ritz-Carlton service and experiences that will leave your guests wowed until the next one, this March, two new group packages avail perfect for small group events, including the Villa Corporate Package and Villa Social Bash, starting at BHD 2,000++.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/650338/Villa_Ritz_Carlton.jpg )



The Perfect 'Business Meets Pleasure' Meeting

For corporate meeting planners seeking out unique venues for their next company retreat, the luxury seaside Villas offer small groups of 10-20 persons a perfect "business meets pleasure" experience in the Arabian Gulf island destination of Bahrain. Groups will arrive at the 20-acre private beach resort where they will be greeted with the warm Ritz-Carlton smile, before ascending 7-stories high to the elevated Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge for a personal concierge check-in into their Club Room Suite. As the sun sets, a welcome affair kicks off at the resort's newly enhanced marina where team-building activities break the ice for a fun strategy event ahead.

Morning arrives with a group wellness activity of a mindful meditation session made especially for the busy-CEO. Clear thoughts transfer to new ideas, and where the setting of the luxury Villa offers groups a breezy, seaside location just perfect for the successful meeting to begin. At noon, a Mediterranean-inspired buffet lunch is served at the sun-filled La Med restaurant before the afternoon agenda resumes. A surprise and delight "relaxation" break arrives mid-afternoon where groups enjoy a moment of R&R with mini-massages courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Spa. With a successful meeting completed, a starry-evening descends with a beachside barbeque to end the business retreat in paradise just right.

Starting at BHD 2,000++, the Villa Conference package entitles groups to: day use of the Seaside villa from 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.; a personal concierge and dedicated planner; two coffee breaks; spa samplers of 5-10 minute massages; lunch buffet at La Med; private barbeque dinner; choice of two team building activities. The package is available for weekday bookings, from Sunday through Thursday, and is based on availability. Five days advanced reservations required; group or individual room rates are priced separately along with additional activities.

The Ultimate Seaside Bash

Life milestones come once in a lifetime - whether it's a bridal shower, birthday bash or welcoming the birth of your newest family member, a seaside bash for 30 of your closest friends or family excites this season at The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain. Starting this March, groups can plan their special occasion Ritz-Carlton style with the new Villa Social Bash package. With the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf and Manama Skyline just outside your door, the luxury seaside Villas offer a spacious sun-filled space to throw the ultimate celebration - leaving your guests wowed until the next one. And because the making of the grand entrance needs to be just right, arrive in style with the resort's private Roll-Royce Ghost. Starting at BHD 2,500 ++, the package includes private use of one of our luxurious seaside Villas, a 30-person buffet, chilled juices, party tables and chairs. Private transfer in the Rolls-Royce Ghost is priced separately.

Group room rates are available for ten persons or more. Packages are based on availability at the time of booking. For more information or to reserve, dial (+973) 1758 0000 or email The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain Catering & Conference Services at bahrzcateringconferenceservice@marriott.com. The 5-star luxury beach resort is located in the Al Seef district in Manama, Bahrain. Follow the hotel on Facebook and join the conversation using RCMemories.



About The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain



Set within 20 acres of lush gardens and golden sandy beaches on the Gulf of Arabia, the 245-room five-star city resort is one of the most elegant destinations in Bahrain, and a place where guests can immerse themselves in the local culture, enjoy extraordinary cuisine and explore the dazzling capital city of Manama, adding yet another level of indulgence to a collective range of extraordinary experiences. In addition to the Deluxe room categories, the resort also features 31 suites and 42 Club Level rooms as well as 23 well-appointed, seafront villas, each with three-bedrooms, its own private infinity pool, private beach access and 24-hour butler service.

Catering to the most discerning epicurean connoisseur, the resort offers both modern and international dining experiences with its seven award-winning restaurants, including: Cantina Kahlo (Mexican), Nirvana (Indian), Plums (Steakhouse), La Plage (Beach cafe), Thai (Asian Fusion and Sushi), La Med (Mediterranean) and Primavera (Italian). For leisurely dining moments or for afternoon tea, The Lobby Lounge and the Ritz Gourmet Lounge offer guests Ã la carte café and dessert options, while both Burlington Club and Kahlo Club entertain a more sophisticated ambiance perfect for enjoying vintage spirits, premium cigars, modern cocktails (and mocktails) and light bites. In-room dining is also available to guests' 24hours a day.

A variety of guest amenities abound with a private beach sweeping around a lagoon with its own island, outdoor and indoor swimming pools, an award-winning Ritz-Carlton Spa, Royal Beach Club, elevated Ritz-CarltonClubLevel lounge with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf, newly enhanced marina, 24-hour fitness center, paddle boarding and kayaking rentals, Ritz Kids clubhouse, tennis and squash courts, business center, flamingo lagoon, Concierge desk with Les Clefs d'OrHead Concierge, men's and women's hair salon, and shopping arcade with six luxury boutiques. In addition, the resort's more than 18,000 square meters (19,000 square feet) of indoor and outdoor event spaces promise the perfect venue for any meeting or special occasion. For additional information about The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain, please call (800) 00995, the hotel directly at (+973) 1758 0000, a travel professional or visit The Ritz-Carlton website at ritzcarlton.com/b ahrain .

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C.

About TheRitz-CarltonHotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD, currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. TheRitz-Carltonis proud to offer TheRitz-CarltonRewardsin which members can link accounts with Marriott Rewardsand Starwood Preferred Guestfor instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site atritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visitnews.ritzcarlton.comand to join the live conversation, use RCMemories. TheRitz-CarltonHotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).