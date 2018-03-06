

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's economic growth accelerated as initially estimated in the fourth quarter, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Tuesday.



Gross domestic product advanced an unadjusted 4.4 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 3.9 percent rise in the third quarter.



That was in line with the flash data published on February 14.



The primary contributors to the growth were market-based services and construction.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, the annual GDP growth improved to 4.9 percent in the December quarter from 4.3 percent in the September quarter. The December quarter figure was revised up from 4.8 percent.



Quarter-on-quarter, the economy expanded 1.3 percent from the third quarter, when it grew by 1.0 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



