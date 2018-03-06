sprite-preloader
06.03.2018
PR Newswire

FIDESSA GROUP PLC - Additional Listing

PR Newswire
London, March 6

Fidessa group plc (the "Company") - Blocklisting of Shares

A blocklisting application has been made for 40,505 Ordinary Shares of 10p each to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued ordinary shares of the Company. These shares will be issued under rules of the Fidessa group plc Deferred Annual Bonus Plan.

Admission is expected to be effective on 9 March 2018.


