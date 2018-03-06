As from March 7, 2018, subscription rights issued by A1M Pharma AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until March 19, 2018.



Instrument: Subscription rights ------------------------------------------------ Short name: A1M TR ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010948364 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 151318 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



As from March 7, 2018, paid subscription shares issued by A1M Pharma AB (publ) will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------------ Short name: A1M BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010948372 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 151319 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table / 230 ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------



