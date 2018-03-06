Prestigious accelerators program will pair user-centric data security with Microsoft enterprise solutions

Data privacy and risk management company Egress Software Technologies has today announced it has been selected for the Microsoft ScaleUp program (previously known as Microsoft Accelerator). The program is designed to help fast-growth technology businesses gain access to the full Microsoft ecosystem, providing the necessary go-to-market support to continue rapid expansion, as well as enabling the introduction of new tech innovation into Microsoft.

The ScaleUp program carefully selects organizations developing innovative enterprise-ready technology solutions that align with the Microsoft product suite. With Egress' products complementing Microsoft's cloud solutions to bring an additional level of data security for organizations holding and sharing sensitive information, and the company's long-standing alignment with Microsoft Azure and Office 365, Egress was a natural choice for the program.

"The Microsoft ScaleUp program is keen to support fast-growth tech companies and Egress fits that brief nicely. Tony has built an agile company that we can start to build a closer working relationship with to support our clients' transformation journeys." Warwick Hill, MD Microsoft for Startups.

As one of only 10 companies chosen for the latest program cohort, Egress will work directly with the ScaleUp team to ensure that Microsoft's global customer base can take advantage of the Egress platform of user-centric data security services. By putting the user in the center of a suite of privacy and risk management tools driven by intelligent, machine-learning software, Egress is already helping thousands of organizations across the public and private sectors manage risk when sharing unstructured data. For example, the Egress Threat Protection solution prevents data breaches even before they happen. It prevents emails from being sent to the wrong person by using self-learning technologies to alert users to mistakes before they hit send.

Tony Pepper, Chief Executive Officer, Egress commented: "Today's announcement is a significant milestone for Egress, as it recognizes our close technology alignment with Microsoft. This has been driven through the work we have been doing for a number of years to provide enhanced privacy and risk management services to the Azure and Office 365 platforms. Our participation in the ScaleUp program will formalize this exciting partnership and provides us with the sales, marketing and technical support to drive the continued rapid growth of our services on the Microsoft platform."

About Microsoft ScaleUP

The Microsoft ScaleUp program (previously known as Microsoft Accelerator) is designed for Series A startups and offers access to sales, marketing and technical support. Eligible startups partake in the immersive program at one of our eight global locations followed by ongoing support from a dedicated team of success managers.

About Egress Software Technologies Ltd

Egress Software Technologies is the leading provider of privacy and risk management services designed to manage and protect unstructured data.

Offering Government and Enterprise customers a portfolio of complementary services, the Egress platform leverages machine learning led policy management, encryption and eDiscovery to enable end-users to share and collaborate securely, while reducing the risk of loss and maintaining compliance. These award-winning integrated services include email and document classification, accidental send prevention, secure email and file transfer, secure managed file transfer, secure online collaboration and secure archive.

Certified by Government, Egress offers a seamless user experience, powerful real-time auditing and patented information rights management, all accessible using a single global identity.

www.egress.com

