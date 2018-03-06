ObserveIT announces three winners of the first annual award, recognizing and celebrating partners who made a significant impact on insider threat prevention

ObserveIT, the leading insider threat management solution provider with 1,700 customers around the world, today announced the winners of the first annual Partner of the Year Award. The award was launched as a way of recognizing partners who made a significant impact in addressing insider threats in 2017 and have taken steps to have a breakout year in 2018.

Integrity Software and JS Lead were named the Partner of the Year Award winners in the EMEA and APJ regions, respectively. In the United States, GuidePoint Security was awarded the Emerging Partner of the Year Award.

"At Integrity Software, we aim to assist our customers with the cybersecurity services, solutions, and technologies they need to achieve their missions," said Erez Goldstein, CEO of Integrity Software. "We see great value in partnering with ObserveIT, as their unique approach to insider threat management addresses customers' key pain points. Through our partnership, we are able to offer our customers an industry-leading insider threat management solution, which has become one of the most significant security challenges companies face today."

"Companies now recognize the significant security risk posed by insider threats, as well as the challenges of managing them. Our partners play a crucial role in addressing the surging demand for ObserveIT's solutions," said Mike McKee, CEO of ObserveIT. "We are proud to recognize our Partners of the Year, and we look forward to continuing to work together to deliver effective insider threat management to organizations worldwide."

About ObserveIT

ObserveIT is the leading Insider Threat Management solution with 1,700 customers across 87 countries. ObserveIT is the only solution that empowers security teams to detect insider threats, streamline the investigation process, and prevent data exfiltration. With 250+ out-of-the-box insider threat alerts, rich metadata and outstanding search capability and playback of any policy violation, ObserveIT provides comprehensive visibility into what people - contractors, privileged users and high-risk users are doing, and reduces investigation time from days to minutes. For more information visit: www.observeit.com.

