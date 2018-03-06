eSports.com with Changes in Staff and Strategy

HAMBURG, Germany, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Arne Peters joins in, HitBTC Listing signed and coming soon, betting on eSports not coming at all

New strategic direction and a new team member at eSports.com (www.esports.com), the ambitious platform for eSports:

Arne Peters, formerly Vice President Strategic Relations at ESL organizer Turtle Entertainment GmbH, will support the eSports.com management team from now on - initially in an advisory position. eSports.com CEO Michael Broda comments: "With Arne, we were able to get one of the best guys of the entire eSports scene, and we are proud and happy to have him by our side." Arne Peters is enthusiastic as well: "eSports.com is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects in the world of eSports. I am pleased to be able to make a contribution to the success of this platform."

Philipp Geppert, co-founder of eSports.com, also switches to an advisory role, and Benjamin Föckersperger has already left the company.

ESports.com will forgo the originally planned offer of bets on eSports events. Crucial for this were the feedback and the concerns of the community against such an offer. But they have recently invested heavily in software development again, especially in the blockchain technology.

The official currency of eSports.com, the crypto token ERT ("Esports Reward Token"), is already tradeable on the cryptocurrency exchanges Coinexchange (www.coinexchange.io) and C-Cex (www.c-cex.com), and it will soon be listed on the leading platform HitBTC (www.hitbtc.com).

From the third quarter of 2018 on, the platform www.esports.com will be online for all eSports enthusiasts with almost all planned functions. "We have streamlined the entire roadmap," commented Michael Broda.

Esports.com intends to promote the targeted growth with several well-known cooperation partners and joint ventures. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.A comprehensive overview of eSports.com's short-term and long-term plans is now available in the updated white paper at www.esports.com.

About eSports.com

eSports.com aims to be the biggest eSports portal in the world. The platform will offer coaching by professionals, charity tournaments supported by celebrities, comprehensive statistic data, live coverage and it wants to take sports journalism, in terms of eSports, on a new level. www.esports.com

Contact for inquiries:

eSports.com Press Office

c/o Gamblers First

Christian Prechtl

Am Fuchsberg 18A

21075 Hamburg, GERMANY

Tel. +49-177-2828111

Mail: christian@gamblersfirst.com



Web: www.gamblersfirst.com