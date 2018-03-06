Technavio has announced its newest market research report on the global hospital-acquired disease testing market for the period 2018-2022, providing the latest cutting-edge insights on this popular market.

The report will follow up on Technavio's previous report on global hospital-acquired disease testing market. The research report contains detailed insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported industry-validated market data. It also includes in-depth analysis of the competitive landscape of significant players and their latest product developments in the market.

The updated research report on the global hospital-acquired disease testing market is an integral part of Technavio's life science research tools portfolio. Such tools are used in a wide range of fields, such as molecular biology, genetics, biotechnology, cell biology, biochemistry, and biomedicine. Some of the topics in this sector include forensic technologies, artificial organ, hematology analyzers and reagents, cochlear implants, and drug discovery outsourcing.

Hospital-acquired disease testing: market opportunities

The hospital-acquired diseases are otherwise called nosocomial diseases that are procured in clinics and other medicinal services offices. These infections are classified only when a patient is admitted for reasons other than the infections and are caused by bacteria, fungi, parasites, or viruses. The most common types of clinic procured diseases are SSIs, UTIs, circulation system contaminations, pneumococcal contaminations, MRSA, and gastrointestinal ailments.

In the previous report, a senior analyst at Technavio stated, "Hospital-acquired diseases appear between 48 hours and four days after a patient is admitted and are generally related with a treatment method used to treat or analyze the patient's underlying sickness or damage. These diseases are preventable through adherence to strict rules and less use of obtrusive hardware that must be trailed by social insurance experts while administering to the patient. The rising prevalence of HAIs is a major driver for the hospital-acquired disease testing market."

Topics covered in the previous report include the following:

Key segments

UTI testing

SSI testing

Pneumococcal infections testing

Bloodstream infections testing

MRSA testing

Key regions

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Other features

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Competitive landscape

And more

Taking the previous analysis as a base, Technavio's new report will re-assess the market with an eye for new improvements in the field of hospital-acquired disease testing. The report on the global hospital-acquired disease testing market for the period of 2018-2022 is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

