Britain's housing shortage and high demand for clay bricks helped Ibstock record a 12% rise in full year adjusted pre-tax profits to £88.3m. Revenues rose 3.9% to £451.6m. Statutory pre-tax profits fell to £83.4m from £110.9m, reflecting a 2016 exceptional non-cash credit of £30.3m after the closure of Ibstock's defined benefit pension scheme. The total dividend was lifted 18.1% to 9.1p a share. Ibstock said it was ready to ramp up brick production this year as its new factory in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...