Passenger numbers on easyJet ascended further in February, with the airline reporting a 4% improvement year-on-year in the total number of passengers flown during the month on Tuesday, to 5.55 million. The FTSE 100 low-cost carrier said its load factor for February was also ahead of the same period last year, by one percentage point, to 93%. On a rolling 12-month basis to the end of February, passengers were ahead 9.2% at 82.26 million, with the airline's load factor rising 1.6 percentage points ...

