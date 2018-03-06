Bodycote said it had good momentum in the current financial year as the industrial heat treatment company reported a 24% increase in profit for 2017. Headline operating profit for the year to the end of December rose to £123.9m from £99.6m a year earlier, broadly in line with company guidance. Revenue rose 14.9% to £690.2m as Bodycote won new contracts and grew in emerging markets. At constant currency, revenue increased 9.6%. Bodycote announced a 10% increase in its ordinary dividend to ...

