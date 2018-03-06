William Hill has signed a binding agreement to dispose of its William Hill Australia business to CrownBet Holdings - a wholly owned subsidiary of CrownBet, which is owned by The Stars Group - and a group of shareholders associated with the founder and CEO of CrownBet, Matthew Tripp, it announced on Tuesday. The FTSE 250 bookmaker said the sale was for an enterprise value of AUD 300m, equivalent to an equity value of AUD 313.7m. William Hill Australia operates licensed betting, over the ...

