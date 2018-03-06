Just Eat delivered better full-year results than had been forecasts, but increased investment in 2018 meant numbers disappointed analysts like a stale kebab. Turnover for 2017 of £546m was up 45% on the previous year as 21.5m customers ordered 172m takeaways, a 26% increase. There was a boost from currency movements and the acquisition of SkipTheDishes, which increased pro forma orders by 264% as the UK-based group, which was founded in Denmark, grew international revenue 75% over the year to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...