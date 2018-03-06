Ashtead said reported rental revenue increased 21% to £2.6bn for the nine months to the end of January and underlying pre-tax profit was up by 24% on a constant currency basis to £742m. The equipment rental group said it expected capital expenditure for the year to be towards the upper end of guidance at around £1.2bn, adding that it expected full year results to be line with expectations. The company's Sunbelt operation in the US contributed $75m-$85m in rental revenue thanks to its work in ...

