Sales of rough diamonds at Anglo American's De Beers fell in the second cycle, the company said on Tuesday. Rough diamond sales declined to $555m from $672m in the first cycle of 2018, but were up a touch from $553m in the second cycle of last year. De Beers chief executive officer Bruce Cleaver said: "The second sales cycle of the year saw the continuation of good rough diamond demand. This was in line with expectations, following strong retail sales of diamond jewellery during the US holiday ...

