FTSE 250 office space provider IWG posted a 14% drop in full-year pre-tax profit on Tuesday following a weak third-quarter for its mature business in the UK, with London a weak spot, although it struck an upbeat note on the outlook. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit fell to £149.4m from £173.7m the year before, with earnings per share down to 12.4p from 14.9p. Still, revenue was up 5.3% to £2.35bn, or 1.9% at constant currency, and the company lifted its dividend per ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...