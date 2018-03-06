Smurfit Kappa has rejected an "unsolicited and highly opportunistic" takeover approach from International Paper Company of the US. The proposed acquisition would have meant International Paper paying cash and shares for Smurfit Kappa, leaving shareholders of the Dublin-based company with a minority stake in the combined business. Smurfit Kappa said the proposal failed to reflect its strong growth prospects as Europe's biggest producer of paper-based packaging or the healthy outlook for its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...