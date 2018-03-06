Regulatory News:

In response to a rumour released in the press, Korian (Paris:KORI) indicates today that it is currently not in discussion with any investment fund regarding a possible acquisition of our company.

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors, with around 740 facilities, operates Europe's largest network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, home care and hospital home care services. At the end of December 2017, the Korian group had the capacity to accommodate around 75,000 beds in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy) and employed around 49,000 people.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

