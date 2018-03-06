Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Global E-Accelerator GLOBAL E-ACCELERATOR, chosen by the Blockchain accelerator of the ExO environment among its projects for 2018 06-March-2018 / 09:00 GMT/BST *GLOBAL E-ACCELERATOR, chosen by the Blockchain accelerator of the ExO environment among its projects for 2018* The Spanish technology company GLOBAL E-ACCELERATOR, has been selected by the Blockchain accelerator of the Exponential Organizations ecosystem to be part of the 5 projects worldwide that will develop this year Under a recent agreement signed with the digital transformation consultancy Escalate Group, which is supporting Global e-Accelerator in its innovation projects, Florida's Blockchain accelerator FLUID CHAINS will provide all the technology needed to create a decentralized and global lead marketplace managed by the Spanish company. This platform will allow companies from all over the world to quickly, easily and effectively access users interested in their products and services, placing the Spanish digital marketing industry in the spotlight of the international technological sector. The initiative is possible thanks to the Blockchain technology, born as a global solution to store and manage data chains that provides new paradigms of agility, security and privacy to commercial transactions and will revolutionize the strategies of capture and relationship with customers. According to the CEO of Global e-Accelerator, Jesús García,"this project is not only exciting for the team and all the company's investors, who have been supporting us for years, but also represents great news for the national entrepreneurial ecosystem". Fluid Chains (fluidchains.com), is the Blockchain accelerator owned by ExOFoundation, an organization founded and managed by Salim Ismail, author of the best-selling "Exponential Organizations" and co-founder of Singularity University, the prestigious Silicon Valley academic institution. Global e-Accelerator (globaleaccelerator.com), is an emerging technology company driven by leading national and international investors in the digital environment, which has burst into the Spanish market for digital marketing by applying an innovative lead generation methodology that already has numerous success stories. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 660645 06-March-2018

