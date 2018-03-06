Scatec solar, alongside Norfund Investments and Electricidade de Mozambique have closed financing and begun construction on the first utility-scale solar plant in Mozambique, a 40 MW project to be located close to the city of Mocuba.Mozambique's first utility-scale solar project will deliver electricity to the national grid under a 25 year PPA with state owned utility Electricidade de Mozambique. Debt financing for the project is provided by the International Finance Corporation and the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund. Scatec Solar estimates the project's total cost at $76 million, with ...

